Riviera Beach first responders present flashing lights and gifts to celebrate resident's 100th birthday

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — How do you celebrate 100 years? For one Riviera Beach woman it came with a parade and attendees bearing flashing lights and gifts.

Eva Ruth Wise celebrated her 100th birthday on 22nd Street. The former nurse and mother of eight children was given a parade that included Riviera Beach police, city fire and elected officials. Many dropped off gifts and cards. Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder also presented the great-great grandmother with a plaque to mark the occasion.

WPTV asked Wise the secret to reaching 100. She says it’s a life that prioritizes love, prayer and meditation.

“Those are the three — and I feel good like I know I should,” Wise said. “God is love and you’ve got to love your enemy. I tell people don’t just pray for your children — pray for others children.”

Wise also says the other secret to growing older is not holding grudges and not arguing. She’s encouraging people to show more love to their enemies.