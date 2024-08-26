Riviera Beach Fire Station 89 relocates to combine with Riviera Beach Station 88 on Blue Heron Blvd.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Fire Station 89 on North Military Trail has officially relocated 1.9 miles out to Riviera Beach Station 88 on W. Blue Heron Boulevard.

According to fire officials, the move marks the end of a 30-year lease arrangement with the West Palm Beach Veterans Affairs Medical Center, who owns the Station 89 site. They add Station 89 served the community for 25 years and closed last week.

The West Palm Beach VA Healthcare system plans to re-purpose the property to expand mental health services for veterans. Fire officials say it was an extensive search for the VA and no other suitable properties in the area were found.

Fire Chief John Curd tells WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache Station 88 was originally built to occupy double the firefighters, rescue trucks, engines and equipment -- knowing their lease with the VA could end.

Chief Curd assures the department will have quick response times with the agency's glance preemption lighting vehicle features, a siren signal system that allows an emergency response vehicle to override normal operating traffic lights by using radio and cell systems.

This is a developing story, check back at WPTV News for updates.