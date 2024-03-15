Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Riviera Beach councilwoman's legal Hail Mary falls short

Florida Supreme Court refuses to hear Julia Botel's appeal to remain on ballot for upcoming city election
Riviera Beach City Councilwoman Julia Botel has been off, then on, and now apparently will be back off the ballot, all but ending her chances to win reelection.
Dr. Julia Botel urged the public to attend a Wednesday meeting to get answers about the fecal contamination, but residents are still asking questions.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 11:08:27-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Supreme Court effectively ended Riviera Beach councilwoman Julia Botel’s 11th hour effort to be on the ballot for the March 19 city election.

Earlier this month, the Fourth District Court of Appeals ruled Botel could not be on the ballot because she paid her filing fee with a cashier’s check, and by law, should have paid with a check from her campaign.

Botel went to the high court in an attempt to overturn the appeals court ruling.

On Friday, the Supreme Court denied to hear Botel’s case, effectively ending any chance of her reelection.

Dr. Botel has been a Riviera Beach councilwoman for the past six years and has proven to be one of the city’s top vote getters.

But her tenure has, at times, been marred by controversy, most notably in 2021, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis censured her after the State Ethics Commission reported she solicited donations to her charity from vendors who did business with the city.

For the upcoming election, Botel’s name will remain on the ballot, but any votes for her will not be tabulated, according to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Her ineligibility leaves her challenger, Glen Spiritus, running unopposed in representing Singer Island.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.