Riviera Beach Councilwoman Julia Botel now says she will run for office again

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — About a week after announcing she was not seeking reelection, Riviera Beach Councilwoman Julia Botel reversed course and is running again.

WPTV obtained a letter that Botel sent to friends and supporters that claims the person she "intended to endorse and succeed me … was no longer … a viable candidate."

She did not name that individual.

Her letter added that "the situation for Singer Island and the rest of Riviera Beach was so grave, that I was forced to file."

Botel was censured by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020 for allegedly using her office to solicit donations to her charity from contractors who do business with the city.

She has already served two terms in office.