Riviera Beach city manager out immediately with $186K separation deal

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans is out of a job, leaving with a $186,000 separation package after the city council approved an agreement making his departure effective immediately.

The council voted last month not to renew Evans' contract, which was set to expire in July. On Thursday night, the council approved the separation agreement, accelerating his exit.

The $186,000 payout includes unused time off, two months of salary and a $100,000 agreement not to sue the city.

Through a turbulent tenure, Evans has been the city manager of Riviera Beach on two separate occasions. He was fired by the city council in 2017 but later rehired as city manager in 2019.

The council appointed former city manager Bill Wilkins as a temporary replacement.

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