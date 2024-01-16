Riviera Beach city leaders, community honor Martin Luther King Jr.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach city leaders and community members honored Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday at Cunningham Park.

Organizers and community members said keeping King's dream alive also means prioritizing mental health in the Black and brown community.

Dozens of people gathered under the banner of King.

Terrenie Watkins Alford was asked what the dream means to her.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV

Terrenie Watkins Alford was at the Martin Luther King Jr. event at Cunningham Park in Riviera Beach.



"To be able to have fun together, socialize today without the threat of violence," she said.

Council member Doug Lawson said the fourth annual event is an opportunity to have a serious discussion about mental health in the Black and brown community.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV

Council member Doug Lawson said the Martin Luther King Jr. event in Riviera Beach was a serious discussion about mental health in the Black and brown community. Jan. 15, 202



"It’s a discussion where we’re actually seeing the plague that hurting and destroying our community," Lawson siad. "Drug addiction is a derivative of mental health. We have to work on the root, which is mental health.

For Watkins Alford, the topic of mental health came into focus when she was diagnosed with colon cancer last year.

"I was in the hospital by myself and I started screaming and crying but I said no I have to fight this," she said.

Mentally- and physically-taxing 21 treatments later, the fight was made easier with the support of her family.

Free haircuts were provided by Xavier Maclarty.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV

Xavier Maclarty did free haircuts at the Martin Luther King Jr. event in Riviera Beach.



He said he knows the damage bottling up painful emotions can cause.

"We think that we’re fine because ain’t nobody see me crack but you’re dying on the inside, you’re not fine brother," he said.

The village community picnic also was a chance for people to speak to mental health professionals like Ezsa Allen, and normally seeking help.

Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV

Ezsa Allen is a health care professional who was at the Martin Luther King Jr. event in Riviera Beach.

"You can try to paint a pretty picture on the outside but the inside is not properly taken care. You’re going to suffer. You’re go to sleep with yourself at night. You know what you’re going through.

On MLK Day and beyond, you don't have to do it alone.