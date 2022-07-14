Riviera Beach city council debate new contract for city manager

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Lots of opinions about the highly paid city manager of Riviera Beach.

"If you renew his contract, please make that his head departments are filled with employees, that way he doesn't have two jobs. He's not capable of doing one job," one woman said.

Jonathan Evans is in contract negotiations with Riviera Beach city leaders about pay and the length of his contract.

"Four years are applicable for where we are and where we're going," one woman said.

Another woman was straight to the point.

"He's been the only city manager that's made any kind of moves in here. If you guys work together you can even more moves," she said.

When it comes to Evans' contract, here's what's on the table: The city council is offering a 4-year contract with an option to renew for an additional 4 years. Evans' salary will stay at $220,667.

But that is only part of his salary and council members are digging for answers about a city paycheck nearly twice as big

Councilmember Tradrick McCoy asked numerous questions about the city manager getting overtime pay or pandemic pay in case of an emergency.

"No other benefits include salary as well, includes overtime as well, includes pandemic or disaster pay benefits as well. But, in some kind way without this board's approval, the manager walks away with a W2 of $430,000 a year," he said.

Currently, WPTV reached out to Evans for a comment, but we were turned down by a city employee at the city council meeting.

It's unclear whether the council will vote on Evans' new contract. Many residents who showed up for the meeting say they want Evans to focus on being city manager.

