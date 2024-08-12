Riviera Beach bar to hold fundraiser for 9-year-old girl struck by car while biking

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla — The Inlet Bar in Riviera Beach will hold a fundraiser on August 25 for 9-year-old Capri Jordan.

Neighbors say Jordan was riding her bike down Williams Street and Betty Ann Court in Lake Park on July 1 when she was struck by a car that left her seriously injured.

Ashley Callea, a family friend and neighbor was walking her dog in the neighborhood when she heard the accident. Callea works at the Inlet Bar and wanted to help the Jordan family.

Callea said Capri was taken to the hospital by the driver who hit her. Callea adds between an induced coma, broken bones, and skin graft surgeries — Capri has been recovering ever since.

The Inlet Bar in Riviera Beach will hold a fundraiser at the end of the month for 9-year-old Capri Jordan. She was struck by a vehicle while riding her bike on July 1st — and was left severely injured. Hear the full story tonight at 11 on @WPTV pic.twitter.com/SbL9wR8rzY — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) August 12, 2024

“This horrific accident did happen and this hit close to home because I have little babies," stated Callea. "All the kids in our neighborhood, we want to protect them. We want to do everything we can to try to protect them.”

Callea immediately took action and reached out to her boss, Shelby Meisler.

“It just seems like the right thing to do, I mean we’ve got the means to do it," stated owner of Inlet Bar. "This is helping one specific family that has close ties to here, so its got close ties to me.”

The Inlet Bar's fundraiser will happen August 25 from 12:00 to 3:30 p.m. and all of the bar's proceeds will go towards the Jordan family. Meisler told WPTV he resonates with this accident.

“I got hit by a car on my bicycle when I was a kid," shared Meisler. "I know what it’s like to go through all the physical therapy and to rebound from all of that and it’s a long hard process.”

Callea is urging local leaders for speed bumps in the neighborhood to prevent another tragedy. She also hopes the funds will help the family with costly medical expenses.

The Jordan family has also started a GoFundMe. Family friends said Capri has a long road to recovery — but is staying strong.