Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Riviera Beach approves contract for new fire station

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Riviera Beach Fire Rescue
Riviera Beach Fire Rescue
Posted at 10:55 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 22:57:27-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach city leaders announced Wednesday evening that the city will have a new fire station.

The decision comes after city council made an agreement with Kaufman Lynn Construction, Inc. to design and construct Fire Station 87 in its existing location.

The new fire station will cost approximately $18.5 million and is expected to be constructed in 24 months.

According to the city, the station will also serve as the city's Emergency Operations Center during emergencies.

During construction, the temporary Station 87 will be located on the southwest corner of Blue Heron Boulevard and Avenue H West.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!