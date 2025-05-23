Riviera Beach and Freeport eye partnership for economic strength and resource sharing

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — As hurricane season approaches, city officials in Riviera Beach are actively working on an international partnership with Freeport, Bahamas.

It's a collaboration aimed at bolstering economic growth and providing crucial emergency resources to the island nation.

WATCH BELOW

Riviera Beach, Freeport eye partnership for economic strength

This initiative seeks to reinvigorate the sister city relationship originally established in 2012 and put on hold due to the pandemic.

Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson expressed enthusiasm about the ongoing discussions.

"It's been a trip we've been waiting to establish," he remarked, highlighting the importance of this partnership in fostering mutual assistance during challenging times, particularly in the wake of natural disasters.

The delegation from Freeport is currently visiting Riviera Beach to collaborate with local officials on strategies to revitalize their connection.

"It means a lot because this is a second home," shared Kendal Culmer, Chief Counselor for the city of Freeport.

The historical ties between the two communities run deep, with many Bahamian families having established roots in Riviera Beach over generations.

"When we came here this week, there hasn't been a stop that was made that we didn't actually meet one or two Bahamians there. They would say, 'Oh, my grandmother is from the Bahamas, my great grandmother is there. Do you know this person?'" said Culmer.

According to city officials, the Bahamian community has played a crucial role in shaping the identity of Riviera Beach.

In addition, the two cities are focused on establishing a framework for emergency resource sharing, an essential step after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Dorian, which struck the Bahamas in 2019.

Efforts to meet with local agencies have commenced, creating vital relationships that could facilitate resource sharing during emergencies.

“All the agencies here are open arms; I think we are even more ready for hurricanes now than before when we came here," Culmer stated.

Culmer emphasized the importance of having a collaborative plan in place: "The fire chief stated even if we are damaged to the point that we don’t have a place to operate from, we can come here and operate from the Emergency Operations Center, so I mean that alone shows you the commitment that they have in assisting us."

"Island wise, geographically wise we are bigger than Riviera Beach but you have a lot going on," said Culmer. "Freeport is very much developed but we could use some of your expertise that is here."

WPTV's Joel Lopez did some digging into the financial ramifications of this partnership.

Lopez posed critical questions during community discussions, asking, "What do we get out of it?"

Homepage Showcase Witnesses describe devastation as Dorian batters the Bahamas

In response, Lawson reassured the public that small businesses within Riviera Beach stand to benefit significantly from the economic boom that could result from a strengthened alliance with Freeport.

"Small businesses here are going to thrive because of the economic engine that is the Bahamas," Lawson explained, referring to the influx of Bahamian visitors and trade opportunities. He emphasized the need for reciprocal benefits, stating, "Economically for the residents, it needs to make sense."

With the majority of the Bahamas' resources being imported from the United States, Lawson sees an opportunity for Riviera Beach to play a pivotal role—providing jobs and driving economic activity by supplying these resources.

"Over 95% of their resources are imported from the United States and we want a lot of that to come out of Riviera Beach providing a lot of jobs and opportunities," said Lawson.

While the partnership's broader scope remains to be fully approved, Lawson has committed to transparency.

He plans to present information at the next city council meeting, inviting resident input on the potential financial impacts of this collaboration.

"We want to be a progressive nation, and we're willing to work with whoever is willing to assist and help us," said Culmer, highlighting the forward-looking approach both cities are taking as they embark on this promising partnership.