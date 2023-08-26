Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Ring camera captures porch bandit in Riviera Beach

"I feel violated," James Hickman says
t's a crime of opportunity we may expect to see more of through the end of the year: package thefts. In Riviera Beach, a man dressing up as a delivery man walked right onto the porch and picked up a package the walking away.
Package bandit in Riviera Beach. Aug. 26, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:19 PM, Aug 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-26 18:19:33-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — It's a crime of opportunity we may expect to see more of through the end of the year: package thefts. In Riviera Beach, a man dressing up as a delivery man walked right onto the porch and picked up a package, then walked away.

Ring home security video captured the moments.

The homeowner told WPTV he received a notification from Amazon that his package as delivered to hs home. But when he came home, his package wasn't there.

"I feel violated," James Hickman, who lives near Lone Pines Golf Course, said. "No one wants anyone taking anything from their property or anything of that nature. It's like he came and robbed me. I’m not used to that."

Riviera Beach police are asking anyone with information or if you have been a victim to to come froward.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7