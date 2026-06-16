Rapids Water Park ends interim youth supervision policy for guests 17 and under

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach has ended its interim youth supervision policy, which had required guests ages 17 and younger to be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

The park said the policy is intermittent and is pulled in and out based on work with local authorities and social media trends. It is no longer in effect.

"At Rapids Water Park, we are committed to providing a safe and family-friendly environment for our guests at all times. We work hand in hand with local officials and monitor social media trends as we uphold strict safety standards through our code of conduct, on-site police officers and a visible security presence. To support these efforts, we introduced an interim youth supervision policy for guests 17 years of age and under, ensuring a positive experience for everyone. Our policy can be found at rapidswaterpark.com," Tina Hatcher said in a statement.

Riviera Beach Rapids Water Park now requires adult chaperones for minors Emma Romano

While in effect, the policy required minors ages 17 and under to be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult who was at least 21 years old and had traveled to the park with the minor's group. Adult chaperones were required to present a valid government-issued ID showing both a photograph and date of birth upon entry, remain on-site for the duration of the visit and were limited to supervising no more than five guests ages 17 and under per day.

Guests can visit Rapids Water Park's website for additional details before planning their visit.

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