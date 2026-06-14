Rapids Water Park implements youth supervision policy requiring adult chaperones for guests 17 and under

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Rapids Water Park in Riviera Beach has implemented an interim youth supervision policy requiring all guests ages 17 and younger to be accompanied by an adult chaperone while visiting the park.

According to the park, the policy is part of its ongoing effort to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for guests at South Florida's largest water park.

Under the new rules, minors ages 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult chaperone, defined as a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult who is at least 21 years old and traveled to the park with the minor's group.

All adult chaperones must present a valid government-issued ID showing both a photograph and date of birth upon entry. Chaperones must also be present when their group enters the park and remain on-site for the duration of the visit.

Rapids Water Park limits each adult chaperone to supervising no more than 5 guests who are 17 years old or younger per day.

Park officials said the measure aligns with the park's commitment to providing a family-friendly destination where guests can safely enjoy its attractions.

The youth supervision policy is currently listed as an interim measure and is now in effect. Guests can visit Rapids Water Park's website for additional details before planning their visit.

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