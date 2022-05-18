Precautionary boil water notice in effect for some residents in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for some residents in Riviera Beach.

According to the city, the notice is due to low pressure from a closed valve during flushing.

The addresses affected by the boil water notice are 1601-1688 West 10th Street.

Begging Tuesday, May 17, until further notice, residents affected should boil for at least one minute all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes.

Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

A cancellation advisory notice will be issued after the laboratory determines the water is safe to drink.

For more information, call the Utility Special District at 561-845-4185 or 561-845-4187 or visit the City of Riviera Beach website.