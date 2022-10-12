Port of Palm Beach proposed expansion sparks traffic concerns

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — With a proposed expansion at the Port of Palm Beach, many fear it will bring more traffic on the roads and waterways in and around Riviera Beach.

An influx in cargo recently resulted in serious congestion on and around Broadway Avenue.

Abnormally long freight trains were blocking crossings.

But Manuel Almira, the executive director at the port, is proud to say things were resolved quickly by adjusting the times the trains were leaving.

"The result is a splendid example of cooperation," Almira said.

Neighbors in and around Riviera Beach are hoping the port will be equally as considerate when it comes to traffic issues caused by the proposed port expansions.

But some people aren't so confident.

"It seems like his goal is to benefit everybody but we the people," one concerned resident said.

"If they open up that side of the port, it’s going to add a lot of traffic," said James Weidlein, who owns property near the north end of the port.

Weidlein said traffic is more than just an inconvenience.

"Things that come in and out on tractor trailers, if there's traffic, it's going to become less valuable," Weidlein said.

Leaders at the city of Riviera Beach are also voicing concerns, but they did not want to go on camera with WPTV on Wednesday since these proposals are still in the early stages.

Leaders at the Port of Palm Beach said they will do a traffic study before moving forward with these expansions.

"It'll show us when and where traffic, possible traffic congestions are going to be. And if we work together towards a solution, we'll be able to find it," Almira said.

Read a draft of the full master plan below:

An overpass is among other suggestions that the plan is considering to could alleviate traffic.

Public comments and feedback are still welcome as this plan works its way to presentations before current port tenants and inter-governmental outreach.

Click here to learn more about the project and how you can provide feedback.