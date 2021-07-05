Podcast gives businesses 'extra exposure', space and reach to rebound

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Corporate social responsibility are three words that have increased in both the public and private sectors in recent years.

And from the environment to social justice more companies are advocating for issues they care about.

But for one local company, that includes helping other companies increase their reach.

Whether it’s television hosting, coffee or managing social media — competition is real.

”Competition is a real thing — but it’s not a bad thing,” said Jana Angel, Living Local executive producer and host. “I think people look at competition as a negative thing but it’s what pushes us to make us better. So you need to make sure that you know who you are as a brand. Know exactly what you’re delivering. Know that your audience isn’t everybody and know who you want your ideal client to be. If you know that competition isn’t a concern for you.”

And COVID-19 tested the endurance and foresight of a lot of industries.

”The ‘mom and pops,’ small businesses and the people with ideas on napkins were the one’s who really struggled,” said Mike Jones, Media Zone owner and The Palm Beach Podcast host. “We saw the middle class really get squeezed last year and so Media Zone was a great venue for them to reach more people and expand in a world where we couldn’t do it in person.”

And Media Zone has a wall dedicated to the resilient 80-and-counting businesses in Palm Beach County who used digital media, podcasting, testimonials and webinars to rebound. Like Studio 1608 social media manager Cara Mimun.

”It kept people going,” Mimun said. “I mean just the fact they were able to do what they wanted to do and live their lives and support themselves as artists. That was I think great.”

Media Zone on Singer Island offers the space for rebranding and reach for an array of industries and levels, be it a new startup or corporate staples in the county. In 2017, Jones turned a photography habit into a business to market coastal properties calls his latest venture equally “socially responsible.”

”We say be consistent. Lead by example. And the rest takes care of itself,” Jones said.

And the weekly podcast, The Palm Beach Podcast which celebrates now 70 episodes ensures it happens.

“The Palm Beach Podcast is the perfect platform for small local businesses to really let the people of Palm Beach County know the story of the people behind the business and why they’re different from anyone else in the county,” Jones said. “It’s our way to give back and get businesses extra exposure.”

To learn more about The Palm Beach Podcast visit, here: https://thepalmbeachpodcast.com/

To learn more about Media Zone visit, here: https://mediazonestudios.com/

