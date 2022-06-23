Parents speak out after son dies 5 months after drive-by shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A mother and a father are mourning the loss of their only son. Taekwon Jones was shot in a drive by shooting in Riviera Beach back in January. He died Tuesday.

“I just feel like I’m still dreaming,” said Trika Bell, Taekwon’s mother. “I can’t wake up.”

Her nightmare turned into a reality.

“I’m just at a loss for words because he didn’t deserve this,” said Bell. “He was in the wrong place at the wrong time trying to help somebody out.”

Taekwon suffered multiple brain injuries and spent the past five months in the hospital. He showed signs of improvement until he passed on Tuesday.

His parents now want answers.

“That’s all I wanted,” said Murtdock Jones, Taekwon’s father. “Just an answer, just a response. They just left me in the dark.”

Nearly $10,000 have been raised to help the Jones family cover medical bills and funeral costs.

“That’s what helps,” said Jones. “Being that you have a lot of support. I really appreciate that. That really helped keep us going.”

To donate to the Jones’ family GoFundMe page, click here.