Paraglider survives 500-foot fall into water off Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A paraglider miraculously survived a 500-foot fall into the waters off Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach, thanks to quick-thinking lifeguards and a helpful bystander.

WPTV reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Sarah Williamson, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue who helped with the rescue.

WATCH BELOW: Paraglider survives 500-foot fall into ocean

On Friday, Williamson was scanning the waters when she noticed the motorized paraglider moving unusually.

"I noticed the paraglider kind of going in an interesting pattern," Williamson said.

The paraglider lost control after hitting a wind gust, prompting Williamson to spring into action.

"I just started running, and I radioed my other partner," she said. "We grabbed our rescue tube and our rescue board and paddled out in tandem."

Williamson and her partner, John Swendel, swam toward the paraglider, who had fallen about 500 feet from the air into the water.

Cellphone video recorded by a witness captured the dramatic fall.

"When I heard the number (that the paraglider fell from), I was quite blown away," Williamson said. "Five hundred feet is an incredible thing to survive."

A nearby snorkeler dove underwater and helped free the man from the paraglider lines.

"(The snorkeler) was a godsend because we did not have a mask, and he was able to get underwater and free the man while we secured him," Williamson said.

Multiple agencies, including Riviera Beach Fire Department, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Riviera Beach Police Department, responded to the call. The paraglider was brought back to shore with only cuts and scrapes. He was wearing a helmet during the incident.

"Once I got out there and I saw that he was above water, not drowning, and alive, I was so proud to like just get out there and bring him back in because it could be so much worse," Williamson said.

The rescued man was full of adrenaline and in shock from the experience, according to Williamson.

She said the incident serves as a reminder for people to stay visible when participating in water activities because seconds matter in emergencies.

"Fly near a lifeguard, swim near a lifeguard," Williamson said. "Always be near safety."

The name of the paraglider has not been released.