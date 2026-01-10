Man free-falls into ocean after powered paraglider fails off Singer Island

Rivera Beach Ocean Rescue, fire rescue and police assisted a man who made an unexpected lading off Singer Island on Friday.

According to a post from the Riviera Beach Police Department, a 52-year-old Pompano Beach man suddenly went into a free fall when his powered paraglider failed off Ocean Reef Park just before noon.

Riviera Beach Police Department/Facebook

The man apparently took off from Ocean Cay Park in Jupiter and went south until the crash landing.

Video from a beachgoer shows the man spinning in circles mid-air before quickly falling into the water. A post from Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue says he hit a gust of wind that caused part of his parachute to collapse, and he "went into a major free fall from 500 feet in the air into the ocean in seconds."

First responders swam out to help the man, who'd become entangled in the parachute. Miraculously, Riviera Beach police say he was not injured.

