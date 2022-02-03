Palm Beach County woman turning Black-owned small business into success

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — The Coalition to Back Black Businesses announced it awarded $5,000 grants to 491 black-owned small businesses across 39 states in 2021. Tina's Tires in Riviera Beach is a recipient.

The owner, Tina White, is the only Black woman in Palm Beach County who is a commercial tire dealer for Michelin. To do so, she had to convince Michelin tires' representative she was the right fit.

"After two hours he said, 'you're going to be the first black woman in the county that's a commercial tire dealer for Michelin,'" White said.

With the agreement in hand, White focused on government contracts. The City of West Palm Beach was her first customer.

"After the City of West Palm Beach, I got the Palm Beach County fleet and then I started picking up other government fleets," she said.

Lawrence Bowdish, an Executive Director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, said they chose Tina's Tires not just because of her current success, but also the bright future ahead.

"She's running a business that can work with consumers and other businesses. She has a lot of opportunities for growth. She had been successful for a while and had a nice long track record," he said.

So, what did she do with the money? The money helped to buy a forklift.

"I'm very appreciative and very humbled," White said.

White is currently working on diversifying her business. She is now working on contracts to sell charging stations to corporations that are investing in electric vehicle fleets.

