1 person injured after shots fired in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — One person is injured after police say shots were fired during an altercation in Riviera Beach Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Ocean Reef Park located in the 30000 block of N. Ocean Drive.

According to the Riviera Beach Police Department, the altercation involved "some known people."

One person was hit and drove himself to the hospital, police said.

It's not clear how many people were involved or what led to the shooting.

No more information was immediately available.

