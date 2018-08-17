25-year-old man dead, woman hurt in Riviera Beach double shooting

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a double shooting Thursday afternoon in Riviera Beach, according to police.

Police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown said a dispute at Stony Plaza, located at 1665 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., escalated to a physical altercation and shots were fired

Brown said a small group of people were standing outside the plaza when two of the men first began arguing and then fighting. A man, who was not involved in the fight, began shooting.

Bullets struck one of the men, Mark James Jr., 25, who was involved in the fight, and a 24-year-old woman.

Brown said the shooter then left the area.

Someone at the scene drove the shot woman to an emergency room. James Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police on (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers on (800) 458-TIPS.