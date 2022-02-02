Watch
No-swimming advisory issued for Phil Foster Park and Sandoway Beach

A swimming advisory sign was posted at Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach on Nov. 10, 2021.
Swimming advisory sign at Phil Foster Park
Posted at 9:47 PM, Feb 01, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A no-swimming advisory has been issued for Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach and Sandoway in Delray Beach after water samples showed high bacterial levels.

Beach water samples are tested for bacteria at 13 locations from Boca Raton to Jupiter, according to Florida Department of Environmental Protection and EPA recommendations.

The elevated level of bacteria in the water can be contributed by heavy rains, high surf, and heavy traffic.

To learn more about beach water quality for Palm Beach County, click here.

