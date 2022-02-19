Some street lights out in Singer Island after motorist hits utility light pole

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A crash caused some street lights to go out in Singer Island Friday evening.

Riviera Beach police said in a tweet that all street lights from the 4000 block of N.Ocean Drive to the 5500 block of N. Ocean Drive are out after a vehicle struck two palm trees and a utility light pole.

The driver did not suffer major injuries, said the tweet.

City employees are working to restore power, which officials say should be operational by Saturday.

Riviera Beach police said no intersection lights have been affected but ask motorists to exercise caution in the area.