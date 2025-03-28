Mother of 5-year-old child who fatally ingested meth at Singer Island hotel receives bond

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The mother of a 5-year-old boy who authorities said died this week after ingesting methamphetamine appeared in court Friday seeking release from jail.

Heather Opsincs, currently held without bond, was present at a pretrial detention hearing that lasted about 10 minutes.

During the hearing, Opsincs appeared in a jail uniform, visibly emotional and shackled at the wrists. Her attorney advocated for her release, and the state attorney's office ultimately agreed to an arrangement for a $100,000 bond, which includes several conditions.

Opsincs is prohibited from contacting two witnesses and anyone under the age of 18, except for speaking with her daughter over the phone. Additionally, state attorney officials have stated that if Opsincs possesses any firearms, she must turn them in.

Opsincs faces a charge of negligent manslaughter in connection to her son's death, as reported by the Riviera Beach police. The arrest report reveals that Opsincs allegedly waited an hour to call for assistance when her son showed signs of an overdose after ingesting meth at a hotel on Singer Island. The child later died at the hospital.

Judge James Nutt characterized the case as "pretty egregious." He stipulated that in addition to having no access to drugs or alcohol, Opsincs must be placed on an SOR III, meaning she must appear every other week to the courthouse, and submit to random drug testing at her own expense, prior to finalizing the conditions of her bond.

Following the judge’s ruling to accept the bond arrangements with additional conditions, the court proceedings concluded. As part of her bond, there was no mention of house arrest.