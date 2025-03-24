Mother arrested after 5-year-old child fatally ingests meth at Singer Island hotel

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A mother was arrested after her 5-year-old child died after ingesting methamphetamine in Riviera Beach on Sunday, police said.

Officers said they responded to 2401 Beach Court, the Sands Hotel on Singer Island, for a report of a child not breathing.

When officers arrived they said the child was receiving medical attention from paramedics. The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition but later died.

Police said the child's mother, identified as Heather Opsincs, 37, had left the child alone in a hotel room, where the child was able to access and ingest the meth.

Opsincs was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter. She is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

Police did not reveal the sex of the child but said the investigation is ongoing.