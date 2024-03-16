Mother arrested after gun found in son's lunchbox at day care in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach mother was arrested this week after police said a gun was found inside her son's lunchbox at a day care in Riviera Beach.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the incident occurred just before noon Thursday at Jackson's Daycare Center located at 1232 W 31st St.

Police were called to the scene after a teacher at the day care found the weapon inside the boy's lunchbox.

The child's mother, Shanae Davis, 39, told police that she normally leaves the gun, a Glock 43, inside her glove box. However, Davis told police that there have been break-ins at her apartment complex, so lately she has been taking the weapon out of her car.

She said this morning when she was getting her 2-year-old son ready for school, she placed her gun inside his lunchbox because she doesn't carry a purse and did not want it to be in the open.

Davis said she then forgot to take the gun out of her son's lunchbox, according to the affidavit. After it was found at the daycare, she later received a call from Jackson's Daycare Center to come to the location immediately.

Davis was arrested and faces a charge of allowing a minor to obtain a firearm and take it to school and a charge of child neglect.

Online jail records at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office show the mother was released from custody Friday afternoon.