Mobile home heavily damaged in fire during storm in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A single-family mobile home heavily damaged by a fire "may have been weather related," a spokeswoman for Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said Sunday after South Florida faced winds more than 45 mph.

The fire was reported at 12:20 a.m. and extinguished by the city's fire department.

Video, which neighbors provided to WPTV on Sunday, shows explosions and sparks along an electrical wire at the Ocean Tide Mobile Home Park . Still, spokewoman Brittany Collins said the state fire marshal's office will investigate to determine an official cause.

Margarita Somers, who said she has lived in the home at 51 Chateau Circle since 2008, learned about the fire from a friend because she was at work. She said she feels lucky to be alive because she would have been at home, but is upset about the property damage.

WPTV Margarita Somers said she lived in the home at 51 Chateau Circle since 2008.

"My house is terrible," Somers said. "Everything is ruined. I don't know what to do. But, maybe somebody will help me to start again."

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Mobile home fire in Riviera Beach.



Jim Miller, who is Somers' neighbor, created a GoFundMe to help her recovery efforts from the fire. He hopes to raise $2,000 to help offset the costs of the fire.

WPTV Jim Miller has created a GoFundMe to help her neighbor recovery after the fire in Riviera Beach.

"This lady has no place to live," Miller said. "...We started the GoFundMe because at some point of time she has to buy a house and everything in it."

Bedrock Communities, which is based in Hillsborough County, manages the mobile park home. A manager for the company said they gave Somers temporary housing at another lot in the park while she plans her next steps.

After the explosion, the mobile home park lost power, according to neighbors. But it was restored Sunday afternoon after crews worked on the power lines and cut trees.

John Gallatin, who also lives in the park, said he heard the loud "boom" during the storm. He said the fire started in the tree after a transformer exploded.

WPTV John Gallatin described how the fire started at a mobile home in Riviera Beach.



"It was an exciting night, to say the least," Gallatin said. "I feel sorry for the woman ... four trailers down. Her trailer got completely burned and I feel sorry for her."

Eric Roby, who is with the American Red Cross for Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, said it is offering financial assistance to Somers, among other services like emotional and spiritual help.

"We follow up with casework to make sure there are no barriers for recovery," he said. "Each case is different."

WPTV contacted Florida Power & Light on Sunday afternoon and was still awaiting a statement as of publication. WPTV also saw crews from Pike Corporation, which is a utility based in North Carolina, working on the repair Sunday afternoon. WPTV contacted Pike Corporation and was still awaiting a statement as of publication.