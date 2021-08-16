Mixed verdict for Riviera Beach whistleblower

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A federal jury in Fort Lauderdale returned a mixed verdict against a former Riviera Beach building inspector who was fired in 2019.

Ladi March Goldwire claimed she was targeted and the victim of a hostile and racist work environment.

In her federal lawsuit, Goldwire claimed the city paid her considerably less than her male predecessors who held the same job, but the jury did not find the city responsible for her gender discrimination claims.

The jury did, however, find the city retaliated against Goldwire and awarded her $60,000.

"To just see that, on the smallest levels, that some of my concerns were validated, I could chalk that up as not being a complete and total loss," said Goldwire shortly after the verdict and jury award.

Goldwire's attorney Ria Chattergoon hopes the ruling brings some closure for her client.

"I hope this verdict somehow vindicates her in the city of Riviera Beach," Chattergoon said. "It's a community that she was born and raised in, that she loves, and she's been fighting for, and all of the decisions she made was first and foremost with their best interests at heart."

Goldwire's legal team is considering appealing the jury's findings that did not go in her favor.

Riviera Beach's city attorney has not returned WPTV's call seeking comment on the verdict.