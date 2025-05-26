Mike Tyson guest of honor at 'Boxing for a Cause' charity event in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Some amateur boxers in Riviera Beach fought in front of a former heavyweight champion on Saturday evening.

Part-time Palm Beach County resident Mike Tyson was the special guest at the third annual "Boxing for a Cause" charity boxing event amateur held at JFK Elementary School.

Mike Tyson attends 'Boxing for a Cause' event in Riviera Beach

Fifteen boxers from ages 10-20 squared off in three-round matches.

The event benefits the Sincere 2000 Foundation, which raises mental health awareness and suicide prevention among minority teens and young adults.

Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, the first wife of the late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali, also attended the event.

WPTV reporter Dave Bohman served as the ring announcer for the boxing matches.