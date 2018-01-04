Manatees enjoying warm water at FPL plant in Riviera Beach

Scott Sutton
8:05 AM, Dec 14, 2017
The chilly weather has brought around 100 more manatees to the warm waters of Florida Power and Light's energy center in Riviera Beach.

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - The chilly weather has brought around 100 more manatees to the warm waters of Florida Power and Light's energy center in Riviera Beach. 

Chopper 5 flew over the area around 8 a.m. Thursday and spotted the manatees enjoying a swim.

The Manatee Lagoon is a free and open to the public area dedicated to watching the sea cows up close. 

On cold winter days, the facility’s observation deck is the ideal spot to view manatee herds basking in the warm-water outflows from the plant.

Hours
Open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closed Monday

Address
6000 N. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

