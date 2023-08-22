Watch Now
Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach in December

Christopher Tucker Jr. killed motorcyclist
Christopher Tucker pleads guilty in fatal hit-run in Riviera Beach.\
Posted at 8:06 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 20:08:08-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old Palm Springs man on Monday pleaded guilty in the fatal hit-and-run crash crash last year in Riviera Beach and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Christopher Tucker Jr. pleaded guilty to seven charges at the courthouse in West Palm Beach: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, aggravated fleeing and four counts of reckless driving.

Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Gillen immediately sentenced him to three eight-year concurrent terms with a mandatory minimum of four years.

The crash occurred after 6 p.m. Nov. 25 on West Blue Heron Boulevard near Avenue S.

Driving a 2020 Nissan Altima, Tucker ran a red light, hit a motorcyclist and then fled the scene.

Nicholas Baccari, 30, was thrown from hia Suzuki motorcycle. The impact sent the motorcycle into oncoming traffic, where it was subsequently struck by a Hyundai Elantra. He died at a local hospital.

A passenger on the motorcycle was injured and taken to a hospital.

Tucker was arrested three weeks later.

