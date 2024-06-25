Watch Now
Man, 28, arrested in shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Riviera Beach

Kevin Marcelin faces first-degree murder charge
Four people were shot, including a minor, in a residential area of Riviera Beach, police say.
Riviera Beach shooting April 5 2024.png
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 25, 2024

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A suspect wanted in shooting that killed a person and wounded three others was arrested, Riviera Beach police announced Tuesday.

Authorities arrested Kevin Marcelin, 28, after a warrant was issued on June 25.

Marcelin is responsible for a shooting that happened on April 5 at 1170 West 27th St, Riviera Beach police said in a release.

According to police, Marcelin had multiple open cases and was wanted by various agencies throughout Palm Beach County for firearm-related charges. A multi-agency operation, involving the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and the FBI led to Marcelin's arrest for drug and firearm-related charges.

Marcelin is currently in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge.

