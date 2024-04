RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Four people were shot, including one minor, in a residential area on Friday night, according to Riviera Beach police.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. to the shooting at West 27th Street and Avenue O.

One of the victims is in critical but stable condition at a hospital, spokeswoman Serena Spates told WPTV. She didn't know if it was an adult or minor.

There are no suspects at this time, she said.