Let's Hear It! Free activities for seniors

Seniors ask about ideas to stay active at WPTV morning team Let's Hear It meet-up
After a Riviera Beach couple asked about ways to stay connected in the community, WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass found answers at a community center.
Posted at 6:18 AM, May 16, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Willie and Gloria Denson, senior citizens from Riviera Beach, came out for a WPTV morning team Let's Hear It meet-up to ask about free activities for seniors to stay active and connected to the community.

"We're active in our church," Willie Denson said. "Our family is great, and we have elders in our family who taught us this, and we're trying to carry it over and do the same thing that they did."

WPTV morning anchor Ashley Glass found community centers are a great place to start. She joined the Densons at the Lindsey Davis Community Center in Riviera Beach for line dancing, card games, sewing, gardening, and more.

The center also hosts birthday parties for seniors and has regular gatherings for meals.

"I love seeing them enjoy life," said Gwendolyn Oats, the director at the center. "We cater to seniors, people who've paved the way for us in the community. Everything they deserve and need and want, we try to give it to them."

"I feel very comfortable," senior citizen Daisy Jackson said as she sewed a garment. "I feel like I'm living my second childhood, and I'm enjoying myself."

"This is a beautiful day, and this is a nice thing Riviera Beach does for its residents," a woman named Mary told WPTV as she participated in water aerobics.

Get involved at the Lindsey Davis Community Center by clicking here.

