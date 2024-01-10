Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Julia Botel will be on ballot for her council seat, judge says

In November, city clerk ruled she was ineligible
Two candidates seeking seats on the Riviera Beach City Council were told last week that they are not eligible and will not be on the ballot.
Julia Botel at Riviera Beach City Council meeting, July 6, 2022
Posted at 5:46 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 17:49:36-05

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach City Councilwoman Julia Botel will be on the ballot to seek re-election in her Singer Island district during the March 19 elections, a judge ruled Wednesday.

In November, then-city clerk Tawanna Smith ruled Botel ineligible for the ballot because she used a personal check to pay her filing fee and because she got her applications turned in several minutes after a noon deadline.

She argued she made a good-faith effort to file and made her decision just two hours before the filing deadline.

Circuit Judge Scott Kerner agreed with Botel and ruled she should be on the ballot.

Botel was censured by Gov. Ron DeSantis three years ago when he determined she used her office to solicit donations for her charity.
 
Botel has served two terms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.