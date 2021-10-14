Job fair to be held in Riviera Beach on Oct. 19

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — If you are looking for a job or a change in your career, a job fair will take place on Tuesday in Riviera Beach.

CareerSource Palm Beach County says employers from a range of industries will be at the event looking to hire new workers.

Join us October 19, 2021 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center for a multi-industry #jobfair! Register now with Employ Florida by following the link https://t.co/Ocqt46O1UT pic.twitter.com/qNfHyHWMPa — CareerSource PBC (@CareerSourcePBC) October 14, 2021

The event will be held at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register.