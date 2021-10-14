Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyRiviera Beach

Actions

Job fair to be held in Riviera Beach on Oct. 19

items.[0].image.alt
CareerSource Palm Beach County
A job fair will be held at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center on Oct. 19, 2021.
Job Fair at Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center on Oct. 19, 2021
Posted at 3:26 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:27:08-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — If you are looking for a job or a change in your career, a job fair will take place on Tuesday in Riviera Beach.

CareerSource Palm Beach County says employers from a range of industries will be at the event looking to hire new workers.

The event will be held at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.