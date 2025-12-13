Jamaica still reeling after Hurricane Melissa as local community hosts relief fest

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — More than a month after Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, recovery efforts are ongoing, and members of the Jamaican community in Palm Beach County are continuing to mobilize support.

Local organizers are hosting a relief event Sunday in Riviera Beach that will feature Jamaican food, music and culture, with proceeds and donations going toward recovery efforts on the island.

Joanna Robinson, part owner of Global Digital Records, said the situation has weighed heavily on her.

“Rough. I can’t even imagine. When I lay in bed or when I’m eating, I think about what they are going through,” Robinson said.

Robinson and Lincoln Lewis, president of Free Spirit Outreach, both have family in Jamaica and say the devastation was difficult to witness. Lewis said he has already traveled to the island twice since the storm passed as part of his organization’s relief efforts.

“It was like out of a horror film,” Lewis said. “I had to hold back tears, number one because I saw the devastation.”

Lewis said the damage included widespread destruction to homes and left families struggling to meet basic needs.

“Houses—you know, roofs were gone. We saw children and families out there in dire need,” he said.

The upcoming event is being held in partnership with the city of Riviera Beach. Mayor Douglas Lawson said the local Jamaican community has been deeply concerned for relatives affected by the disaster in Jamaica.

“We have 10% of our community, almost 4,000 residents from Jamaica. They have people that were directly impacted,” Lawson said. “Our goal is to provide support, resources and funding and an outlet to send money down to the country.”

Lewis said interest and donations declined within weeks of the hurricane, even though needs remain.

“I know the news cycle moves on but the need continues,” he said.

He added that while the initial relief phase is winding down, recovery efforts are just beginning.

“We’re at the tail end of the relief phase,” Lewis said, “but now we’re looking for funds to kick off the recovery phase.”

The Hearts for Jamaica Relief Fest will take place Sunday at Dan Calloway Tate Recreation Park from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.. Admission is free, but organizers have asked attendees to bring donations.

“The one thing you need to do is to bring one big bag of non-perishable items that is your ticket in,” Robinson said.

They will also be accepting tarps, blankets, hygiene products and cleaning supplies. They say even small contributions can have a meaningful impact for those rebuilding their lives.

“My heart is right there with them so whatever we can do, we’re ready,” Robinson said.

The event is open to the public and aims to provide continued support for communities in Jamaica as long-term recovery efforts continue. To learn more about Hearts for Jamaica and what to donate, click here.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.