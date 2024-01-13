Hundreds commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. with annual parade

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Despite expected inclement weather Saturday, hundreds turned out in Riviera Beach on Saturday morning to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. and his impact across the country.

The 40th annual parade, called "A Celebration of the Dream," ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It included a DJ, radio host, fire trucks, police and emergency vehicles, motorcades, elected officials, marching bands, dance teams and much more.

Jeff Ringrose/WPTV Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Riviera Beach.

The parade route, which ran along MLK Jr. Boulevard from Blue Heron and Congress down to Avenue O, with the MLK Parade viewing stand at Avenue P and MLK Blvd.

While families we're able to watch lively performances, collect candy and wave at passing floats, the event was also a solemn reminder for even the youngest attendees of where the country has been, how far it has come, and the progress still needed.

"It’s really good to celebrate it for freedom and in memory of Martin Luther King," 6-year-old parade watcher, Ty'ron Young, said.

“It means history is getting better. We have a long way to go, but we are getting there, doing things we weren’t able to do. I can see the next 10-20 years, we’re going to have some great leaders here," school teacher Rose Bell said.

Due to inclement weather, the annual post-parade celebration that is typically held from 1 to 3 p.m. in Dan Calloway Park was rescheduled.

