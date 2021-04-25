Watch
Groundbreaking ceremony held for community garden in Riviera Beach

Garden will provide food to 250 families each week
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday in Riviera Beach for a community garden.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Apr 25, 2021
The garden will be located next to Barracuda Bay and will provide enough food to feed more than 250 families every week.

There will be nutritional workshops every quarter to educate the residents on the best methods to prepare the foods along with the health benefits associated with the food.

Before Saturday's ceremony, 52 events were already developed and scheduled for the garden.

Produce from the garden will be chemical-free and from non-GMO crops.

