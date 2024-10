RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — If you decide to enjoy a day at a park in Riviera Beach, you no longer have to worry about being offline.

The city announced Thursday that free WiFi is available at five city parks:



Dan Calloway Park

Sadie McCray Park

Farrington Field Park

Goodmark Park

Cunningham Park

To connect, users can navigate to WiFi settings on their mobile device and select "City_of_Riviera_Beach."

The service is compatible with 5GHz-enabled devices.