FoundCare Health Center in Riviera Beach aims to provide health care for underserved families

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Access to quality health care can vary significantly based on where one lives.

In many underserved communities, residents often face challenges in obtaining necessary medical services.

WATCH BELOW: 'I really hope people take advantage of this opportunity,' Kenneth Anders says

New facility hopes to improve quality of life and health in Riviera Beach

A new initiative in Riviera Beach aims to address this pressing issue, providing much-needed health care options for local families.

FoundCare Health Center: A new hope for Riviera Beach

WPTV's Joel Lopez reported on the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for the state-of-the-art FoundCare Health Center, located off Broadway Avenue north of Blue Heron in Riviera Beach.

This facility marks a significant milestone for the community, which has historically lacked adequate medical care, according to Christopher Irizarry, the CEO of FoundCare.

In a tour of the new center, Lopez discovered that FoundCare will offer a variety of services, including general medicine, pediatrics, women's health, and much more. Notably, the center has also partnered with local organizations to assist residents with essential services such as food and housing, further enhancing its impact on the community.

The need for better health outcomes

Irizarry highlighted a concerning statistic. A recent study found that the average life expectancy for residents in Riviera Beach is just 69 years—well below the county average of 82 years.

When asked about the reasons for this disparity, Irizarry stated: “Speaking to a lot of the residents, it's largely due to a lack of accessible healthcare and the distance they must travel to visit various medical facilities.”

As a result, over 6,000 residents have had to rely on one of FoundCare’s other 8 locations, with the closest being in Palm Springs.

"This new center provides residents the opportunity to access comprehensive medical services right in their own neighborhood," Irizarry added. "Our hope is to significantly improve the quality of life and health of the Riviera Beach community."

Serving the underserved

A key aspect of FoundCare’s mission is inclusivity.

Irizarry mentioned that approximately 35% of FoundCare clients are uninsured, yet everyone is welcome, regardless of their insurance status.

The health center intends to alleviate the burden on those from low-income backgrounds, especially individuals like Kenneth Anders, a Riviera Beach resident and server at a local restaurant, who shared his struggles.

“It’s hard to even go to a hospital, because it’s so expensive,” Anders noted.

Currently uninsured, he expressed how crucial this new facility will be for those in similar situations in the community.

“With the way things are now, especially after the pandemic, many people in my community are facing the same struggles as I am,” Anders said.

Anders frequently passes by the new facility and plans to visit soon, hopeful that others will also take advantage of the services available.

“I really hope people take advantage of this opportunity,” he stated.

Affordable care for all

Thanks to grants and Medicaid reimbursements, FoundCare plans to implement a sliding scale for uninsured clients, with fees determined by family size and income.

“We want the residents of Riviera Beach to know they are welcome here, and we’re committed to seeing them healthy,” Irizarry concluded.

FoundCare plans to be open for patients starting, Monday June 23.