Former NFL players gather in Riviera Beach for 7-on-7 flag football camp

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Growing up, spring break meant sleeping in and eating all the food at home.

In Riviera Beach, spring break is different. Kids ages 9 to 18 are showcasing their football skills at a competitive level in front of NFL greats.

Former NFL players gather in Rivera Beach for 7-on-7 flag football camp

Legendary football coach Vince Lombardi once said, "The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender."

It's a message preached by the Riviera Beach Police Department.

"What we're dealing with from the chief, we looked at our data, and it showed, from 12 to 19 years old, was our highest crime during the summer time," said Rivera Beach Police Maj. Nathan Gordon, who believes his staff's job is to help kids experience safe and fun hobbies.

So, police created the flag football 7-on-7 showcase.

"This three-day camp where we get NFL players to come and speak about life and speak wisdom into the kids," Gordon said.

"I was a six, seven, eight-year-old high schooler out here, just wanting to have fun. Just seeing the kids out here, man, I love it," said Atlantic High School grad and retired NFL star Brandon Flowers.

The former lockdown corner spent Tuesday at the camp giving pointers and supporting the next generation.

"I've been playing football since the age of eight. This is all I know. The smell of the grass, the trash talk. Just coming out here is a full-circle moment," said Flowers.

That full-circle moment is cherished by the kids.

"It just shows that a lot of kids have potential. Coaches can come out here and see what potential we have; it's just amazing,” said campgoer Andrew Santos.

"I don't play football as much on my own, but it's teaching me a lot. Yesterday, we had an NFL player who taught us a lot," said 11-year-old campgoer Jamen Ellis.

The camp is only in its first year, but the students are ready for year two.

"I'm really excited for 7-on-7. You can do little things, and the people get excited," said Ellis.

"It's great to go against the competition and have fun. At the end of the day, it's about having fun and ending the day with a smile," said Santos.