Food giveaway to take place in Riviera Beach on Tuesday

Event will take place at 9 a.m. at Wells Recreation Center
Posted at 11:03 AM, Sep 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-04 11:09:00-04

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A food giveaway will be held in Riviera Beach on Tuesday to help residents battling the high costs of goods.

Farm Share said they will be distributing food to those in need in the West Palm Beach area.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Wells Recreation Center located at 2409 Avenue H W in Riviera Beach.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Food will be distributed until supplies last.

Farm Share bills itself as the state's largest food bank, distributing food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers across Florida free of charge.

