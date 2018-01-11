RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - A WPTV investigation revealed former Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans sent a warning in form of a memo to City Clerk Claudene Anthony on Aug. 3.

In the memo, Evans criticized Anthony’s lack of attendance and her work performance.

“Your attendance at executive level meetings is scarce at best. (…) your absences have been so prevalent that unfortunately, your peers have noticed and made mention.”

Evans also referred to a “perplexing” occurrence where she allegedly interrupted a department director’s staff meeting that was in progress. Evans called her actions “distractive and disrespectful”.

That makes it now five city officials facing scrutiny from Evans in his 6-month tenure.

A WPTV investigation found Evans had asked for an internal investigation into Councilwoman Lynne Hubbard’s use of public funds on a private property.

He told Councilwoman Dawn Pardo she couldn’t use public funds for her xeriscape project.

Then, he asked for internal investigations into Deputy City Manager Danny Jones and Public Works Director Brunt Johnson.

Johnson remained on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

After Evans was fired by the city council on Sept. 20, the Johnson case remained untouched.

WPTV uncovered taxpayers spent $51,000 for Johnson to sit at home while the investigation was ongoing.

Following our report, the city gave Johnson an ultimatum to either resign or be fired.

On Dec. 22 Johnson resigned.

