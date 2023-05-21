Watch Now
Fists fly for a cause

Riviera Beach hosts Fight Night for suicide prevention and mental health awareness
Thirty-four amateur boxers hit the ring inside the Dan Calloway Athletic Complex in Riviera Beach to raise money for an agency that promotes suicide prevention and mental health awareness, especially for minority teens.
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 21, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Thirty-four amateur boxers hit the ring inside the Dan Calloway Athletic Complex on Saturday to raise money for an agency that promotes suicide prevention and mental health awareness, especially for minority teens.  
 
Most fighters were from the Palm Beach Boxing Club, but many came from all over Florida, and one boxer was from Philadelphia.  
 
This is the second year the Riviera Beach-based Sincere 2000 organization held its Fight Night fundraiser.  

WPTV Contact 5 Investigative Reporter Dave Bohman served as ring announcer for the boxing matches.  

