Divers push back on proposed development near Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A proposed development near Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach is drawing fierce opposition from divers, marine scientists and thousands of others who say what gets built above the water could permanently change what lies beneath it.

At the center of the fight is the Blue Heron Bridge snorkel trail — a world-famous underwater attraction that wildlife photographer Jim Abernathy calls irreplaceable.

WATCH BELOW: Divers fight development threatening Blue Heron Bridge reef

Divers fight proposed development near Blue Heron Bridge

"This is a gem that we are so fortunate to have," Abernathy said.

Divers say the plan raises serious safety and environmental concerns

Dive instructor Jeff Nelson brings visitors to the snorkel trail daily. He says the reaction from those visitors is consistent.

"Everybody comes out excited. They're happy," Nelson said.

But Nelson is worried about what a nearby development could mean for the reef and the people who visit it. He says developers behind the 300-foot plan — who say the site would generate millions in revenue and create hundreds of jobs — reached out asking for input. He says those conversations never produced real answers.

"It was always a workaround. We never had a solid answer. Never had a solid. This is what we're going to do," Nelson said.

Nelson responded by launching a petition alongside retired marine biologist Susan Bryan. The petition has gathered at least 12,000 signatures and warns the development would hurt the local economy by deterring divers from visiting the reef, drive marine life away, and create dangerous increases in boat traffic.

"If that boat has to spin around, turn, it's going to be going right into the swim zone area, so it's going to be very dangerous," Nelson said.

Scientists say tourism revenue should be part of the equation

Bryan, a marine and environmental scientist, says the reef's value is what motivated her to act.

"It's because of what's in that water. So I wanted to unite us all," Bryan said.

Bryan says she understands the economic argument for building the site, but believes decision-makers are overlooking a key comparison.

"I would say compare that revenue to what comes in from tourism," Bryan said.

I reached out to the developers, the Continuum Company, last month and again on Friday, asking them to respond to concerns from people like Bryan who say they do not believe the company's environmental impact study showing no harm would come to the reef. As of publication, no response has been received.

Mayor says the project has not yet come before the board

Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson said the development has not yet been formally presented for review.

"Right now it hasn't been presented to the board. Once we see it, then we'll be able to actually have the conversation with the residents, hear the concerns, and talk about what's the right development for any location," Lawson said.

For Nelson, the message to city leaders is straightforward.

"The city needs to pay attention," Nelson said.

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