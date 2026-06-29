Singer Island Gateway development sparks debate over world-renowned reef

SINGER ISLAND, Fla. — Beneath the shallow waters surrounding Phil Foster Park, an underwater world thrives — one that draws divers and snorkelers from across the globe to the base of Blue Heron Bridge on Singer Island.

Now, a proposed 25-story waterfront development is raising questions about whether that ecosystem could survive what comes next.

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Singer Island development threatens world-renowned dive reef

A New York-based developer, The Continuum Company, has proposed Singer Island Gateway, an approximately $14 million mixed-use project along 2525 Lake Drive.

The plan includes hundreds of residential units, commercial and public space, and a marina near the base of the bridge — rising 25 stories at the entrance to Singer Island in Palm Beach County.

Visitors to the area describe an underwater environment unlike anything they have encountered elsewhere.

"A few stingrays, some like rainbow fish," Charlotte Johnson said.

"Blue and yellow fish, and some pink coral," another visitor said.

"I've seen yellow coral, which I've never seen before, and striped fish," another diver said.

Louis Espinosa, who called the reef one of the best spots he has visited, summed it up simply.

"Beautiful, amazing!" Espinosa said.

For longtime residents, the prospect of a large-scale development looming over that ecosystem is deeply troubling. Gary Heiser, who grew up in the area, said the scale and placement of the project are fundamentally incompatible with the location.

"It's just, it's way too drastic for this location," Heiser said. "Twenty-five stories would be okay in Chicago, but it doesn't work right here."

Heiser's concerns go beyond aesthetics. He worries that construction activity, increased shade from the tower, and the addition of a marina could disrupt the marine life that has made the reef world-renowned.

"I don't think it's a good idea that this treasure gets impacted to such a great extent," Heiser said.

An environmental study published on the developer's website offers a different assessment. A geoscientist concluded the planned development would have no impact on the marine life in the Lake Worth Lagoon, stating the ecosystem will remain unchanged.

Heiser is not convinced.

"I find it hard to believe that there'd be no impact. I would like to see more research," Heiser said.

Not all reef visitors share his alarm. Espinosa said his opposition would hinge on whether the project poses a genuine threat to the water below.

"If it doesn't disturb the reef, I don't see a problem with it," Espinosa said.

Nothing has been approved yet.

The developer has been contacted for comment and a response is pending. Residents have also started a petition against the proposal.

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