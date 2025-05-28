Diver dies after 'medical incident' off Riviera Beach near the Ana Cecilia shipwreck

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A diver drowned Sunday morning off the coast of Riviera Beach, deputies said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. near the Ana Cecilia shipwreck.

A sheriff's office marine unit responded to what they described as a "medical incident" involving the diver.

When deputies arrived, the victim was unresponsive on the deck of the boat with other divers preforming life-saving measures.

The PBSO Marine Unit took the victim to the Riviera Beach Marina, where Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the person to St. Mary's Medical Center.

The sheriff's office said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:56 a.m.

PBSO said their marine unit returned to the area of the Ana Cecilia shipwreck and recovered the victim's diving equipment in the ocean. PBSO said the equipment will be turned over to the medical examiner's office pending further investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The case remains open.