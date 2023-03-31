Watch Now
Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies help rescue boaters in distress

2 men sailing from Fort Pierce taken to hospital as precaution
Chopper 5 flies above an abandoned sailboat on Singer Island after deputies helped some boaters in distress.
sailboat ashore on Singer Island, March 31, 2023
Posted at 11:59 AM, Mar 31, 2023
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies early Friday near Singer Island.

Chopper 5 flew above the abandoned sailboat, which could be seen on the shore between the Aquarius and Connemara beachfront condominiums.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the boaters were sailing from Fort Pierce and in distress when they called deputies for help.

Deputies helped the boaters safely to shore.

Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach as a precaution. Barbera said the men are on work visas from Argentina.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
