Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies help rescue boaters in distress

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Two boaters were rescued by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies early Friday near Singer Island.

Chopper 5 flew above the abandoned sailboat, which could be seen on the shore between the Aquarius and Connemara beachfront condominiums.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the boaters were sailing from Fort Pierce and in distress when they called deputies for help.

Deputies helped the boaters safely to shore.

Both men were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach as a precaution. Barbera said the men are on work visas from Argentina.